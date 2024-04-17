Explore opportunities at the nursing and midwifery open day in the South Eastern Trust
Then come along to the South Eastern Trust's Nursing and Midwifery Spring Open Day which will take place on Saturday April 20 from 10am - 2pm in Trust Headquarters, Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.
If you are a school leaver thinking of a job in the Health Service and wondering what the different routes are, or you are a University Pre-Reg thinking of applying to the regional streamlining process, or you are thinking of applying to the Senior Nursing Assistant recruitment advert, come along and grab a coffee and a chat with our senior nurses about what clinical area might suit you best.
On the day you will have a chance to hear from staff in operational areas right across the organisation and learn about how you can be supported in your nursing & midwifery career within the Trust. Staff from Paediatrics, Midwifery, Mental Health, Learning Disability and Adult nursing will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.
Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Roisin Devlin said: "This will be a fantastic event that showcases the opportunities that South Eastern Trust can offer those interested in Nursing/Midwifery and support roles.”
The Nursing Workforce Team will have a clinic running to help with any application questions/interview tips and advice.
Further information on the open day can be obtained by emailing [email protected].