South Eastern Trust’s adult weight management programme providing a much needed ‘kick start’ for participants

The service is a 12 week behavioural change programme for people who are overweight and in need of support to improve their physical and mental health. The aim of the programme is to empower, educate, provide tools and support to those who sign up to the programme.

“I needed that kick start and this is a new way of living. I’m delighted with how I have done so far,” said service user Patricia Brennan, who is half way through completion of the South Eastern Trust’s ‘Momenta’ Weight Management Service.

Patricia explained how she found the group aspect of the programme extremely supportive. “I have found that coming together as a group is really good,” she continued. “You hear how everyone is doing and how they have the same ups and downs as yourself. I find that the facilitators of the programme talk about easy, sensible steps and that the basic thing is to eat – don’t fast and don’t skip a meal.”

L-R South Eastern Trust Early Treatment Centre Facilitator Leanne Oakes, Patricia Brennan, Rosemary Poland, Roberta Stevenson and South Eastern Trust’s Senior Social Work Practitioner Judy Bingham. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Patricia said that through the programme she has lost five per cent of her body weight. “We are six weeks in and I feel better in myself,” She continued. “I needed that kick start and this is a new way of living. I’m delighted with how I have done so far.”

South Eastern Trust Early Treatment Centre Facilitator Leanne Oakes explained how you can self-refer for the programme or be referred by your GP.

“Once accepted onto the programme the service user is invited to an introductory session to find out if this programme is for them,” Leanne explained. “Over the 12 weeks we cover a range of topics. This is not a diet, it’s a programme with other people to learn different tips on how to eat the foods which will make you feel better physically and mentally.”

Roberta Stevenson, who was accepted onto the programme described how much better she feels and that, “I feel positive I can carry on with this.”

South Eastern Trust’s Senior Social Work Practitioner Judy Bingham explained that a major plus of the programme is the “good friendships” that have been formed by participants.

“The basis of this programme is to encourage a better knowledge and understanding of living better. Those taking part get a lot of peer support from each other.

"We have had extremely positive feedback in that those who have taken part and who may have been at risk of developing Diabetes Type Two are no longer at risk. Aches and pains have improved, it is very much a win win for those who take part.

“We have been very encouraged as we have seen firm friendships formed and service users going out walking together, increasing their exercise levels and ultimately eating better.”