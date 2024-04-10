Radiology excellence recognised with prestigious UK accreditation award
This accreditation signifies that Radiology Imaging Services in the South Eastern Trust meet rigorous quality assurance criteria set by the Royal College of Radiologists and College of Radiographers. It demonstrates adherence to best practices and ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care and diagnostic accuracy.
Delighted to present the team with the accreditation certificate, Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter said: “Achieving UKAS accreditation to the QSI 2021 standard reflects the South Eastern Trust's ongoing commitment to quality improvement and patient-centred care.
"This accreditation provides assurance to patients, healthcare professionals that Radiology Imaging Services meet the highest standard of safety, effectiveness and professionalism.
"The Trust remains dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in Radiology Imaging Services, ensuring that patients receive timely, accurate, and compassionate care. I would like to congratulate the Radiology staff on this outstanding achievement.”
Assistant Director Elective Care & Radiology, Chris Allam added: "This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering excellence in Radiology services to the community.
“We are proud to have met the stringent requirements set by the Royal College of Radiologists and College of Radiographers for accreditation to the QSI 2021 standard.
"This achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing first-class imaging services that contribute to better patient outcomes and quality healthcare.”