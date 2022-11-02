Friends of Parkview get all their ducks in a row to raise money for the Lisburn school

The Friends of Parkview Special School had taken over the pool for a duck race to raise funds for the school.

Local boxer Kurt Walker, who has won gold, silver and bronze medals at European and Commonwealth Games, came along to support the event and start the race.

Supporters of the event bought a numbered duck, and there were prizes for the owner of the first two ducks over the finish line. The Friends of Parkview streamed the event live, so duck owners could follow the progress.

The Friends of Parkview duck race at Lisburn Leisureplex was a great success

Jillian McGarry, Chair of Friends of Parkview and mum of two pupils said; “We were delighted to be chosen by Cash For Kids NI to take part in this years Four Weeks Schools Challenge. Our Duck Race was the latest in a series of fundraisers we have had recently.

“The Duck Race was a real fun event and the kids who were able to attend really enjoyed it. Some were even able to get into the pool with the ducks. The Friends of Parkview really appreciated the support given to this fundraiser through donations and the purchase of ducks. A special thanks goes to Canal Boxing Club who sponsored the first and second prizes and to Randalstown Arches Association, who very kindly lent us their ducks for the race.

“Huge thanks has to go to Alderman Amanda Grehan and Lisburn Leisureplex, who turned our idea of a duck race into reality, and what a night it was, raising just over £1200.

Lisburn Councillor Alderman Amanda Grehan with special guest, Lisburn boxer Kurt Walker

“Right after the duck race we collected £200 through a bucket collection at Ballymacash Rangers football ground, to add to £490 recently collected at Tesco Bentrim Street.