Throughout the year, Boys’ Brigade Northern Ireland will be encouraging all local BB companies to get involved and hold their own fundraising events, whether that be a coffee morning, sponsored walk or other challenges, to help ensure no child has to face cancer alone.

Lisa Keys, Director of Boys’ Brigade NI said: “Sadly, most of us have been impacted in some way by cancer in our families. We are delighted that children and young people in Boys’ Brigade in NI will be able to work together to raise money to support other children and young people through the work of Cancer Fund for Children.

“Daisy Lodge is an amazing facility in Newcastle and is just one of the ways in which the charity supports families, children and young people who are facing a journey with cancer. We hope that the efforts of Boys’ Brigade in NI will play some small part in helping support Cancer Fund for Children’s mission that no child faces cancer alone.”

Pictured (l-r) Schools and Youth Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children, Rebecca Oates, Boys’ Brigade Leader Heidi Graham, Boys’ Brigade members Euan, Caleb and Jacob, Boys’ Brigade Leader James Heenan and Director of Boys’ Brigade NI, Lisa Keys, at Cancer Fund for Children’s short break centre, Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle Co. Down.