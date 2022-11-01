Boys’ Brigade NI support children impacted by cancer
Boys’ Brigade Northern Ireland, which has its headquarters in Hillsborough, has chosen Cancer Fund for Children as their charity of the year for 2022/23 to help fund vital services which support children, young people and families impacted by cancer.
Throughout the year, Boys’ Brigade Northern Ireland will be encouraging all local BB companies to get involved and hold their own fundraising events, whether that be a coffee morning, sponsored walk or other challenges, to help ensure no child has to face cancer alone.
Lisa Keys, Director of Boys’ Brigade NI said: “Sadly, most of us have been impacted in some way by cancer in our families. We are delighted that children and young people in Boys’ Brigade in NI will be able to work together to raise money to support other children and young people through the work of Cancer Fund for Children.
“Daisy Lodge is an amazing facility in Newcastle and is just one of the ways in which the charity supports families, children and young people who are facing a journey with cancer. We hope that the efforts of Boys’ Brigade in NI will play some small part in helping support Cancer Fund for Children’s mission that no child faces cancer alone.”
Rebecca Oates, Schools and Youth Fundraiser for Cancer Fund for Children added: “We are delighted to be chosen as charity partner of the year by Boys’ Brigade NI and are excited by their passion and commitment to fundraising for our vital services We can’t wait to support their companies across Northern Ireland as they embark on their fundraising adventures.”