Ballymacash residents are invited to enjoy a 'bowl and a roll' at the new community cafe
As the cost of living crisis continues to hit hard and with the prospect that things could get even worse over the winter, churches and community groups in Ballymacash have come together to offer a lifeline to local residents.
Rev Andrew Thompson, the minister at Elmwood Presbyterian Church explained: “At a recent meeting of the Community Forum, which brings together representatives from churches, schools, community groups and local businesses, we discussed about what response we might make to the unfolding and worsening cost of living crisis.
"This discussion led to plans to launch Ballymacash Community Café, an initiative supported through sponsorship and direct provision from several local businesses and organised and run by volunteers from the Ballymacash churches and Community Centre.
"The idea is that each day (Monday to Friday) one of the local churches or the Community Centre will be open from 12-2pm to provide a warm space, friendly company and a free soup lunch, which we call a ‘bowl and a roll’, with tea, coffee and biscuits to anyone and everyone from the local community who wants to come in.”
Alongside the team at Ballymacash Community Centre who will be serving each Wednesday, the churches which will be hosting the café are Emmanuel Baptist (Mondays), Trinity Methodist (Tuesdays), Elmwood Presbyterian (Thursdays) and St Mark’s Church of Ireland (Fridays).
The Ballymacash Community Café launched on Monday October 31 and it is hoped that it will run right through the winter until the end of March, with a two week break over the Christmas and New Year period.