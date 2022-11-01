Ballymacash residents are invited to enjoy a 'bowl and a roll' at the new community cafe

Rev Andrew Thompson, the minister at Elmwood Presbyterian Church explained: “At a recent meeting of the Community Forum, which brings together representatives from churches, schools, community groups and local businesses, we discussed about what response we might make to the unfolding and worsening cost of living crisis.

"This discussion led to plans to launch Ballymacash Community Café, an initiative supported through sponsorship and direct provision from several local businesses and organised and run by volunteers from the Ballymacash churches and Community Centre.

"The idea is that each day (Monday to Friday) one of the local churches or the Community Centre will be open from 12-2pm to provide a warm space, friendly company and a free soup lunch, which we call a ‘bowl and a roll’, with tea, coffee and biscuits to anyone and everyone from the local community who wants to come in.”

Launching the Ballymacash Community Cafe are (left to right) Rev Andrew Thompson (Elmwood Presbyterian); Pastor Andrew Curry (Emmanuel Baptist); Rev Lynne Gibson (St Mark’s Church of Ireland); Roberta Irvine (Elmwood Presbyterian); Rebecca McGuigan (Ballymacash Community Centre); Michael Moran (Mike’s Bikes) at front ; Jonathan Oates (Windmill Stores) at back; Josh Belshaw (Chat & Chill) ; Graham Henry (GH Services); Rev Alan Craig (Trinity Methodist). Phot by Lewis T Bradshaw

Alongside the team at Ballymacash Community Centre who will be serving each Wednesday, the churches which will be hosting the café are Emmanuel Baptist (Mondays), Trinity Methodist (Tuesdays), Elmwood Presbyterian (Thursdays) and St Mark’s Church of Ireland (Fridays).

