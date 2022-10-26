James Brown and Sons Funeral Directors provides a welcome funding boost for local community groups

They were announced as the business launches the third cycle of the community fund awards process, with a closing date of November 17.

Colin Glen Christian Fellowship in Dunmurry, which is part of the South West Belfast foodbank, will use the money to boost its food packages.

In the same area, the Dunmurry Community Association, which creates events for low-income families, was successful with its application. It will use its share of the funding to support the operations of its youth club which caters to 30 children within the 5-14 age group, as well as helping deliver Hallowe’en events and Christmas festivities.

William Thompson and Jill O’Halloran of Dunmurry Community Association, receive the James Brown & Sons Community Fund grant from Lisa Hutchinson, Funeral Arranger, and Emma Moore, Branch Development Manager, James Brown & Sons. The Dunmurry Community Association creates events for low-income families and will use the funding to support the operations of its youth club which caters for 30 children within the 5-14 age group, as well as helping deliver Hallowe’en events and Christmas festivities. www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com

And an organisation in Poleglass will put its funding towards its ‘Social Supermarket’. Footprints Women’s Centre redistributes surplus produce from the food industry to families experiencing food poverty for a nominal fee. Its service offers long-term support, usually six months, whereby families can carry out a weekly shop for food which is 50% or more below retail prices, allowing them to spend savings made on other essential items and activities.

The New Colin programme, made up of 25 volunteers that offer company to those living with feelings of loneliness and isolation, will use the money to fund on and off-site activities, as well as the supply of food hampers, delivered to its 100 most vulnerable users this Christmas.

Advertisement

A gardening community in Finaghy, will use its funding to buy new equipment for its members enabling more people to join its service. Aspen Garden is a community wellbeing centre that provides support to up to 100 people who have enduring mental health conditions.

Eileen Wilson of Footprints Women’s Centre in Poleglass, receives the James Brown & Sons Community Fund grant from Lisa Hutchinson, Funeral Arranger, and Emma Moore, Branch Development Manager, James Brown & Sons. Its funding will be used for its ‘Social Supermarket’. Footprints Women’s Centre redistributes surplus produce from the food industry to families experiencing food poverty for a nominal fee. Its service offers long-term support, usually six months, whereby families can carry out a weekly shop for food which is 50% or more below retail prices, allowing them to spend savings made on other essential items and activities. www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com

James Brown said: “The goal of this initiative is to ensure funding goes directly to those who need it at a specific time and we do this via an application process that allows us to accommodate those who will benefit from it the most.”

For further information and to apply to the fund which is open for application until November 17, visit www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com or email [email protected]

Edel Diamond of Colin Glen Christian Fellowship in Dunmurry receives the receive the James Brown & Sons Community Fund grant from James Brown MBE, Lisa Hutchinson, Funeral Arranger, and Emma Moore, Branch Development Manager, James Brown & Sons. Colin Glen Christian Fellowship which is part of the South West Belfast foodbank, will use the money to boost its food packages. www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com

Advertisement