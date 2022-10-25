A Lisburn group has received a welcome boost to bring music to the local community
A local community group has received a welcome boost from the Arts Council and the National Lottery.
Poundbridge & District Community Association will use their funding towards their project, Making Music Together, a series of weekly music classes, for people aged 11 and older, in two rural locations.
Instruments on offer will include the tin whistle, fifes, Bb flutes, and drums and classes will be delivered by professional tutors in the Ballylesson Old Boys Hall and in Drumbo Orange Hall. The project will culminate in a celebratory concert.
The local project is one of 73 Community groups, arts organisations and local authorities in rurally-based communities across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from the Arts Council’s new Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP).
The Rural Engagement Arts Programme, worth £500,000, aims to provide an integrated, cohesive approach to the needs of rural communities as they emerge from the global Covid-19 pandemic. The overarching theme of the programme is to tackle isolation and loneliness, and promote social inclusion and wellbeing through participation in the arts.
Liam Hannaway, Chair, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: "We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as alleviate isolation and loneliness. The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns across the UK have taken a toll on individual lives, with mental health and well-being adversely effected as families and friends were separated for sustained periods of time, especially intergenerational. This has been particularly compounded in rural communities which are characterised by smaller and more dispersed populations.”