Friends’ School pupils win ‘Taste of Europe’ farm to fork study tour with ABP

Pupils from Friends’ School Lisburn, together with their teachers, are part of a group of four schools from Northern Ireland who have reached the final in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

The team, made up of Friends’ pupils Beth Reynolds, Alexandra Neill, Katie Mulholland and Naomi Patterson, are taking part in a ‘Taste of Europe’ Farm to Fork study tour, with their first stop being in Navan,

Their trip to Navan was the first leg of a complimentary European farm to fork study tour for all finalists hosted by the food company ABP and the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.

The tour is aimed at broadening their knowledge and understanding of ABP’s European business and the connections involved in ABP’s operations from farm to fork.

Students Beth Reynolds, Alexandra Neill, Katie Mulholland, Naomi Patterson Friends School, Lisburn and Kristina Campion, Brand Manager, ABP Ireland pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Lorraine TeevanStudents Beth Reynolds, Alexandra Neill, Katie Mulholland, Naomi Patterson Friends School, Lisburn and Kristina Campion, Brand Manager, ABP Ireland pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Students Beth Reynolds, Alexandra Neill, Katie Mulholland, Naomi Patterson Friends School, Lisburn and Kristina Campion, Brand Manager, ABP Ireland pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

It commenced at Lismullin Cookery School with a briefing from ABP and a master-butcher demonstration from the ABP-owned Kettyle Irish Foods.

The tour then finished up with the pupils competing to cook their own perfect Angus steak.

The pupils also flew on to Belgium for a further two days of visits to an Angus farm in Bruges, the European Parliament, and a meeting with the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels.

George Mullan, Managing Director, ABP Northern Ireland said: “By investing in young people and their potential the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is helping to nurture the next-generation of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.”

Friends' School students recently enjoyed a Taste of Europe Farm to Fork Tour with other students in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge final. Pic credit: Lorraine TeevanFriends' School students recently enjoyed a Taste of Europe Farm to Fork Tour with other students in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge final. Pic credit: Lorraine Teevan
Friends' School students recently enjoyed a Taste of Europe Farm to Fork Tour with other students in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge final. Pic credit: Lorraine Teevan
The ABP Angus Youth Challenge will open again to new entries from Year 11/14-15 year olds living in Northern Ireland this September.

Further information about the challenge is available online and Interested teachers or club leaders can register their interest now at www.abpangusyouthchallenge.com.

