Pupils and principal bid a fond farewell to Brownlee Primary at a special leavers assembly

The special guest speaker at the assembly was Chenyang Li, who is a past pupil of Brownlee Primary School.
Last year Chenyang was Head Boy of the famous Eton College in London, where members of the Royal Family and recent Prime Ministers have previously attended.
This assembly was especially poignant for the school as it marked the retirement of Mr Colin Elliott as principal of Brownlee Primary School, after 24 years in the position.
Mr.Elliott took over as Principal of Brownlee in March 1999. Originally from Lurgan, he had previously taught in Dromara Primary School outside Ballynahinch and Annaghmore Primary School in Co Armagh.
Mr Elliott will be taking up some other roles in education, as well as continuing with his career in Gospel music and studio production.