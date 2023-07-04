Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Pupils and principal bid a fond farewell to Brownlee Primary at a special leavers assembly

Brownlee Primary School recently held a special Leavers' Assembly to bid farewell to all of the P7 pupils, as well as principal Colin Elliott.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

The special guest speaker at the assembly was Chenyang Li, who is a past pupil of Brownlee Primary School.

Last year Chenyang was Head Boy of the famous Eton College in London, where members of the Royal Family and recent Prime Ministers have previously attended.

This assembly was especially poignant for the school as it marked the retirement of Mr Colin Elliott as principal of Brownlee Primary School, after 24 years in the position.

Most Popular
Primary 7 children with the awards they were presented with at the Leavers' Assembly. Also included is principal Mr Colin Elliott and guest speaker Chenyang Li. Pic credit: Brownlee Primary SchoolPrimary 7 children with the awards they were presented with at the Leavers' Assembly. Also included is principal Mr Colin Elliott and guest speaker Chenyang Li. Pic credit: Brownlee Primary School
Primary 7 children with the awards they were presented with at the Leavers' Assembly. Also included is principal Mr Colin Elliott and guest speaker Chenyang Li. Pic credit: Brownlee Primary School
Read More
Moira school children take to the streets to celebrate the start of the summer h...

Mr.Elliott took over as Principal of Brownlee in March 1999. Originally from Lurgan, he had previously taught in Dromara Primary School outside Ballynahinch and Annaghmore Primary School in Co Armagh.

Mr Elliott will be taking up some other roles in education, as well as continuing with his career in Gospel music and studio production.

Related topics:Eton College