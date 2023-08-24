Stephen Moore, Principal of Friends’, said that he was delighted with the success that pupils had achieved at GCSE level and said that everyone at school joined them in celebrating their achievements.

Mr Moore added that parents could be proud of the high standards reached by the Friends’ pupils and thanked staff for the hard work and dedication that had helped make this possible.

Results across all subjects were of a very high standard, with 38% of grades at A*, 77% at A* or A, and 92% at grade B or above.

Pupils at Friends' School Lisburn were delighted to receive their GCSE results. Pic credit: Friends School Lisburn

Mr Moore said that, although it would be impossible to relate all of many individual success stories, special mention should go to the ten pupils who had achieved 10 or more A*s: Samuel Adams, Bryan Barr, Daniel Capper, Sarah Chapman, Nicholas Cheung, Matthew Gracey, Michael Grieve, Chrissy Hopkins, Ellie Luke and Harry Moore. A further 12 pupils achieved 9A*s and 1 A grade, with a total of 65 pupils – almost half of the year group – achieving ten GCSEs at A*/A.

Mr Moore added that all pupils could take confidence from their success and wished them well in the next stage of their education.

The GCSE success follows a week after A Level pupils received their results.

Pupils at Friends' School Lisburn compare their GCSE results. Pic credit: Friends School Lisburn

Mr Moore said that the overall performance at A-level had been very strong and that pupils and their parents could be pleased with the high standards attained.

At AS level, the overall performance was also pleasing, with a total of 46 pupils achieving at least 3 A grades, of whom 25 gained 4 As. 81% of entries were at grades A-B.

Mr Moore said that he would like to take the opportunity to wish all of the leavers well as they move on to the next stage of their lives, and to wish those who had taken AS examinations well for the year ahead.