Northern Ireland’s Further Education Colleges announce details of up to 2,000 new NI Traineeship places

Northern Ireland’s six Further Education Colleges have announced details of up to 2,000 new NI Traineeship places now available for both school leavers and adults.

Available across 27 professions, the novel NI Traineeships enable school-leavers and adults to gain a qualification equivalent to five GCSEs (Level 2), while also gaining valuable work experience in the sector they are interested in.

Applications are now open across all six FE Colleges for September ‘23 entry, with further details of what’s on offer at each College available online by searching ‘Traineeships’ on the NI Direct website.

A Traineeship typically takes up to two years to complete on a full-time basis. Students can then progress to Level 3 FE courses or Apprenticeships, both of which offer progression to Higher Education including degrees and Higher-Level Apprenticeships.

The South Eastern Regional College in Lisburn is one of the Further Education Colleges offering traineeships this year. Pic credit: SERC

Among the 27 professions covered by the NI Traineeships are engineering, auto electrics, joinery, animal care, professional chef, hospitality and tourism, travel and tourism, and childcare and early years.

Leo Murphy, Chair of the College Principals’ Group and Principal and Chief Executive of North West Regional College (NWRC), said: “These NI Traineeships offer young people and adults a fantastic chance to begin a new and exciting chapter in their lives.

"If you are a school leaver, are unemployed, or currently have a desire to work in a certain sector, then I urge you to find out more about the NI Traineeships now on offer in your local Further Education College.”

Clement Athanasiou, Director of Apprenticeships, Careers and Vocational Education at the Department for the Economy, added: “The opportunity provided by a Traineeship for those who are not in employment to gain Level 2 qualifications can unlock their chosen career path or set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as through an Apprenticeship.

"Participants on a Traineeship will also learn valuable skills for employment by taking part in work-based learning which is a great way to develop the wider transversal skills that are so important in the world of work.