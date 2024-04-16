Future electrician from Lisburn is a Screwfix Trade Apprentice finalist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From over 1,800 initial applications, just ten apprentices have made the grade and are heading to the two-day event in London next month.

As well as competing for this prestigious award, which aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, Jindara, 22, is focused on becoming a professional electrician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently studying Electrical Installation at South Eastern Regional College in Lisburn, she hopes to impress a judging panel of industry experts for a chance to be named the winner at the event on May 3.

Jindara Scott, an apprentice electrician from Lisburn, is in the running to be named the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. Pic credit: Liam McArdle

Jindara was shortlisted for demonstrating her passion, dedication, and ambition for her chosen trade, which shone through during the semi-finals.

She would like to encourage more people to get into the industry, and, having personally experienced a lack of encouragement at school to consider an apprenticeship, she is keen to work with both students and teachers on highlighting the wide variety of career options the trade has to offer.

Jindara said: “I can’t believe I have made it to this stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. I’m so glad that my skills, dedication, and achievements have secured me a place in the national final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a very determined person, in fact when I was younger, I held a national record in weightlifting.

“Even though I’m only in the first year of my apprenticeship, my sights are firmly set on having my own company with a reputation for high standards and fostering a culture of positivity and inclusion.

"I have high standards for my work and would like to carry this through into my own business, as one day I want to be responsible for teaching the next generation of electricians.

“I’m very proud to be representing the hard work and dedication of all trade apprentices and I’m looking forward to showcasing my passion in front of the renowned judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be crowned the winner would be a huge personal achievement and a highlight of my career.”