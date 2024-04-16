Future electrician from Lisburn is a Screwfix Trade Apprentice finalist
From over 1,800 initial applications, just ten apprentices have made the grade and are heading to the two-day event in London next month.
As well as competing for this prestigious award, which aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, Jindara, 22, is focused on becoming a professional electrician.
Currently studying Electrical Installation at South Eastern Regional College in Lisburn, she hopes to impress a judging panel of industry experts for a chance to be named the winner at the event on May 3.
Jindara was shortlisted for demonstrating her passion, dedication, and ambition for her chosen trade, which shone through during the semi-finals.
She would like to encourage more people to get into the industry, and, having personally experienced a lack of encouragement at school to consider an apprenticeship, she is keen to work with both students and teachers on highlighting the wide variety of career options the trade has to offer.
Jindara said: “I can’t believe I have made it to this stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024. I’m so glad that my skills, dedication, and achievements have secured me a place in the national final.
“I’m a very determined person, in fact when I was younger, I held a national record in weightlifting.
“Even though I’m only in the first year of my apprenticeship, my sights are firmly set on having my own company with a reputation for high standards and fostering a culture of positivity and inclusion.
"I have high standards for my work and would like to carry this through into my own business, as one day I want to be responsible for teaching the next generation of electricians.
“I’m very proud to be representing the hard work and dedication of all trade apprentices and I’m looking forward to showcasing my passion in front of the renowned judges.
"To be crowned the winner would be a huge personal achievement and a highlight of my career.”
The Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 champion will receive a career boosting trade bundle of tools, tech and training worth £10,000.