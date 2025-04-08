Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary schools are being invited to enter the Really Rubbish Scarecrows competition at the Garden Show Ireland this June.

A vibrant celebration of flowers, food, and fun for the whole family, the event is set to return to Antrim Castle Gardens from June 13-15.

As part of the programme, the Really Rubbish Scarecrows competition invites kids to build a scarecrow that’s utterly useless at scaring off birds – but brilliant at attracting them!

Young participants are being encouraged to get creative with recycled materials from old clothes and scraps of fabric to items that would normally be destined for the bin, with prizes for Best in Show, Most Eco Friendly, Most Imaginative, Quirkiest, and a special category for the Best at Attracting Birds.

Primary schools are being invited to enter the Really Rubbish Scarecrow competition at the Garden Show Ireland this June. Photo: mw85 from Pixabay

The creations will be displayed in the ‘Really Rubbish Scarecrow Land’ during the three-day show.

Each scarecrow must be completed by June 9, 2025.

More information is available at https://gardenshowireland.com/make-a-really-rubbish-scarecrow/

