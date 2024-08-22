Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils, staff and families at Edmund Rice College were in celebration mode on August 22 as it was the turn of the GCSE students to receive their results.

A spokesperson for the Glengormley-based school said: “There were jubilant scenes as the pupils produced the best results in Edmund Rice College’s history.

"98 per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at grades A*-C. Nearly 70 per cent achieved five or more GCSEs at the top grades, including English and Maths to smash the school’s record, in a year where all schools were informed that there would be a dip in results with exam boards returning to pre pandemic standards.

"Pupils, families and staff were overjoyed with the success, with smiles, hugs and tears all round, which served to create a fantastic buzz around the school.”

Principal, Mr Berne explained: “I’m beyond thrilled for our boys and girls who have achieved such magnificent results- the best ever for Edmund Rice College.

"I’m so proud of our pupils, staff, families and governors who have worked tirelessly over the past number of years to help make these results possible.

"The school has been on an incredible journey and this is our greatest set of GCSE results. I’m over the moon for all our pupils and staff as they have created an incredible culture of learning and demonstrated a great desire to succeed, even giving up part of their Easter break to organise, facilitate or attend revision classes.

"ERC continues to deliver fantastic academic outcomes and most of our pupils will return for their A Level studies. We look forward to continuing that journey of success with them.”