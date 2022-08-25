GCSE results: Edmund Rice pupils enjoy ‘record breaking’ year

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “Fresh from the success of the A Level students last week, it was the turn of the GCSE students, who produced record breaking results.

“99 per cent of pupils achieved an incredible five or more GCSEs at grades A*-C. The college highest pre Covid was 95 per cent.

“Perhaps the proudest achievement was the greatest ever Maths and English results in the school’s history with 70 per cent of pupils passing five or more GCSE subjects at the top grades including English and Maths.

Parents have been praised for the support they provided.

“Pupils, families and staff were overjoyed with the individual and collective success. There was a fantastic buzz around the college this morning with smiles, hugs and tears all round.”

Mr Berne, Principal of Edmund Rice College, said: “I am ecstatic for our boys and girls who have achieved these phenomenal set of results. This is the first set of GCSE results for our girls who made that difficult decision five years ago to become the first Year 8 girls in ERC history to attend the school. I think their decision has been totally justified today. I am delighted for all the pupils.

“It has been an incredibly challenging few years for them and their results across the board are outstanding. I am so proud of the pupils, staff, our governors and our families who have worked so hard to make our vision a reality.

Pupils received their results on August 25.

“This is our greatest ever set of results and we are hungry for more. This year, we are enhancing our curriculum with the introduction of English Literature and History at A Level. We are extremely excited for the future!”