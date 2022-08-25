GCSE results: Glengormley school bids farewell to ‘driven young people’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Ballyclare Road school said: “97 per cent of the year group picked up five or more GCSE grades at A*-C, whilst 90 per cent picked up seven or more GCES grades at A*-C.

“With 83 per cent of pupils picking up grades A*-C in English language, it ensured that 65 per cent of students picked up seven or more GCSE grades at A*-C (including English and Maths).”

Principal Ricky Massey said: “Whilst good quality GCSE grades are vitally important to ensure that our students are ready for their next step in life, the greatest success of any school is to bid farewell to more caring, confident, empathetic, hardworking and driven young people who have developed the capacity give back to the community that has served them well.

All smiles at Glengormley High.

“As much as we celebrate the best GCSE grades on our records, we take great pride in the young people who leave us with great qualities to contribute even better to the world around them.

“On Wednesday, August 31, Glengormley High School will close its gates for the last time and reopen on Thursday, September 1 as Integrated College Glengormley. The school is now embarking upon an exciting new journey for the pupils and staff.”

Pupils received their grades on Thursday morning.

The 2022 cohort received the last GCSE results at Glengormley High.