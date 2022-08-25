GCSE results: Hazelwood celebrates ‘best ever’ grades
Hazelwood College is celebrating its best ever GCSE results with 94 per cent of students achieving five A*-C, 4 per cent higher than the national average for five A*-C.
A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “An incredible 73 per cent of students achieved fice A*-C including English and Maths, with 87 per cent of students achieving an A*-C in English, and 74 per cent of students achieving an A*-C in Maths.
“This means that our English results have improved by 15 per cent from pre-pandemic 20218/2019 and our Maths results have improved by an amazing 20 per cent since the same year.
“It is especially pleasing to see that our boys and girls have performed equally well. Despite awarding organisations stating that 2021-22 results would be lower than pre-pandemic years, Hazelwood College has defied expectation to produce these outstanding results.
Most Popular
Principal, Máire Thompson, congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success.
She said: “I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results during what has been an extremely difficult few years for everyone.
“I would also like to commend the efforts of all of the school staff for giving our students so much support in very challenging circumstances. The breadth of opportunities now open to our pupils proves that hard work brings its own rewards and I wish them all the best.”