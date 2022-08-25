GCSE results: Hazelwood celebrates ‘best ever’ grades

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “An incredible 73 per cent of students achieved fice A*-C including English and Maths, with 87 per cent of students achieving an A*-C in English, and 74 per cent of students achieving an A*-C in Maths.

“This means that our English results have improved by 15 per cent from pre-pandemic 20218/2019 and our Maths results have improved by an amazing 20 per cent since the same year.

“It is especially pleasing to see that our boys and girls have performed equally well. Despite awarding organisations stating that 2021-22 results would be lower than pre-pandemic years, Hazelwood College has defied expectation to produce these outstanding results.

Vice Principal Alix Jackson, Bethany Millar and her mum alongside Vice Principal Aine Leslie.

Principal, Máire Thompson, congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success.

She said: “I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results during what has been an extremely difficult few years for everyone.