GCSE results: ‘Record number’ of Carrick pupils expected to return for Sixth Form

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this year’s results, a spokesperson for the east Antrim school said: “Ulidia Integrated College has recorded record breaking 2022 GCSE Results with 75 per cent of pupils gaining five or more A*-C grades including English and Maths and 90 per cent of pupils attaining five or more GCSE grades at C or above.

“Core subjects like English, Maths and Science continued to improve on previous years and remained significantly above Northern Ireland averages for similar schools.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Michael Houston said: “This is a year of phenomenal success for Ulidia Integrated College. We are so proud of our young people and the opportunities these results have now opened up for them.

Aimee Kerr with her sisters.

“I expect record numbers returning to sixth form to study, and we are always pleased to welcome applications from prospective sixth form students who would like to study here.

“This is a triumph for our pupils and parents alike, particularly consider the horrendous last few years of disruption, and I am as always very grateful for the hard work and dedication our staff have shown. Congratulations to our young people and their families – well deserved! A fantastic start to our 25th Anniversary year.”

Maciej Swierczewski with proud parents.

Anna Murphy with dad.

Jakub pictured with proud parents.

Jack Jones.

Jake Anderson and Keith Calungsod.

Izzy O’Hare with proud mum.