GCSE results: Staff and parents praised as Ballyclare pupils reach potential

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “Pupils have been examined formally after two incredibly tough years and grade boundaries have been recalibrated across the province to ensure overall grades will sit between pre-Covid and Covid years of 2019 and 2021.

“Despite that, pupils have maintained the consistently high standards. 60 pupils secured all A*/A (9-7) grades, 34 had 9 A*/A grades and nine had an incredible 10 A*/As. 94 per cent of pupils walk away today with seven or more A*/C grades and can be assured of a fabulously confident start to A level study.”

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, said: “Our pupils’ GCSE results have always compared very well indeed with the NI grammar school indicators. This year key indicators have held up against the adjusted grade boundaries or exceeded expectations and that is splendid.

James McCann, Matthew Montgomery and Ben McCord.

“I am also particularly pleased with the top rate results for English and Maths with 100 per cent pass rates for maths for the fifth year in a row. 54 per cent of all grades are A*/A and 98 per cent of all grades are passes.

“Our young people are fantastic, they mature into fine young men and women of whom we are very proud, each one a success story. I also applaud staff and parents who have a worked so hard to support them in reaching their full potential.”

Joy Duncan celebrates her GCSE results with her mum.

Lea-Rose Clelland with her mum enjoying all her hard work in gaining 10 top grade GCSEs.

Owen Beckington and Emily Gilchrist celebrate achieving all A star and A grades at GCSE level.

Rachel McCann, Ben Blacoe and Callum Barkley.

Katy Gunning and her mum.

Ballyclare High GCSE's top student Andrew Doherty with 10A star grades with Principal Dr Rainey.