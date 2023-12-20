Glengormley youth club aims to provide 'equal opportunities for vulnerable young people'
Thanks to securing a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, Edmund Rice College’s Community Hub will roll out the return of their ASD youth club initiative.
Commenting on the scheme, a spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “The core objectives of our ASD youth club are equal opportunities for vulnerable young people in our community, increased social awareness and integration, enhanced personal capabilities, development of positive relationships with others and increased participation in the local community and society.
“Even though we are a school community hub, we feel this project will be of great benefit right across the community of Glengormley.
"It will provide a unique and inclusive opportunity for vulnerable youths from different backgrounds to come together to socialise, support good relations and increase understanding and community connection. This has been made possible thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery players. We are very grateful to be able to offer this opportunity to vulnerable young people across our local community.
“We are delighted to be planning the return of our ASD youth club, which will run weekly from February/March to July, supporting the transition from school term into the summer holidays. Applications will be invited from autistic young people aged 11-16 who are living in our local community.”
