Members of the public are being urged to apply for school governor vacancies in Larne and Carrick as part of a province-wide campaign.

Launching the initiative, the Department of Education and the Education Authority pointed out governors play an important role in the management of a school, alongside the principal and staff.

Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne said: “Becoming a school governor is a fantastic opportunity to promote the education of children and young people and contribute to your local community. Posts are available in controlled and maintained schools across the Carrick and Larne area and I would encourage anyone with an interest to apply.

“You do not need to be an educational expert or be a parent to serve as a governor. You will need to have the desire to ensure children get the best possible education and bring qualities such as enthusiasm, commitment and the ability to work in a team.

Applications for the role of school governor are sought across the Carrick and Larne area. Photo by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

“We are looking for volunteers from across the Carrick and Larne area and throughout the country to become school governors and make a positive difference in the lives of our young people in local schools.”

Successful applicants will be expected to take up the post for a four-year term of office from 2024 to 2028. If you are interested in applying to become a school governor, you can find further information at https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/articles/school-governor-appointments or https://www.eani.org.uk/school-governance .

Sara Long, chief executive of the Education Authority, said: “School governors play a vital role in the successful management of schools. Working together with school leaders, they set the vision, ethos and strategic direction of the school."

Eve Bremner, chief executive of the Council for Catholic Maintained School, said: “ Boards of governors benefit from having people from a wide range of backgrounds, so I would encourage people to apply and become part of our network of schools.”