Hillsborough Castle extends free education sessions and travel bursaries for schools across NI

After a historic week welcoming world leaders to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Hillsborough Castle is looking to the future.

Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that runs the castle, has announced that it will be extending an offer of free education sessions and travel bursaries for schools across Northern Ireland until November. The sessions explore the shared history of politics in Northern Ireland and will take place at the castle – a place where history is still being made.

Alongside the free sessions, travel bursaries of up to £500 will also be offered.

The announcement was made during the first of two days of educational events at Hillsborough Castle, which will see around 200 primary and secondary school pupils from across Northern Ireland marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Participants at Hillsborough Castle’s Good Friday Anniversary panel session event for secondary schools are pictured (L-R): David Kerr, Maria Magill from Hillsborough Castle, Suzanne Breen, Laura McCorry (Head of Hillsborough Castle), Monica McWilliams, Mark Durkan, Tim O’Connor and Alistair Campbell.

Maria Magill, Learning Producer, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens explained: “The initiative is part of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens’ long-term ambitions to provide access to our educational facilities and programmes, bring Northern Ireland’s shared history to life and allow students to immerse themselves in that history outside of the classroom.

“We are thrilled to be giving more access to more schools throughout Northern Ireland to engage with history in a place where it still happens every day.”

On Thursday April 20, 100 secondary school pupils engaged in a lively discussion with a panel of journalists, politicians and former political press officers as part of the Castle’s Good Friday Anniversary events.

The State Throne Room played host to ‘Peace by Piece: Reflecting on the Good Friday Agreement’, a panel discussion chaired by journalist Suzanne Breen with participation from co-founder of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition Monica McWilliams, former political press aides Tim O’Connor, David Kerr and Alistair Campbell and former MP Mark Durkan.

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle welcomes 100 secondary school pupils from across NI to a Good Friday Agreement anniversary panel session event with Alistair Campbell, Mark Durkan, Monica McWilliams, Suzanne Breen, David Kerr and Tim O’Connor.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle added: “This has been yet another historic week for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. We’ve welcomed lots of distinguished guests but seeing them talking about the achievements of the past 25 years with schoolchildren has been a particular highlight.”

To book one of the free education sessions, request forms can be downloaded and additional information on each session via https://www.hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/schools/good-friday-agreement-schools-activities/free-sessions-and-travel-bursary/.

Sessions will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and can be booked on available days until November 16, 2023.