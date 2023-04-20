Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Belfast Good Friday Agreement on display at Hillsborough Castle as anniversary events come to close

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens has played host to global diplomats over the past week as they made the pilgrimage back to Northern Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and now, The Agreement itself has made its way to the political residence.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
The Good Friday Agreement goes on display in Hillsborough CastleThe Good Friday Agreement goes on display in Hillsborough Castle
The Good Friday Agreement goes on display in Hillsborough Castle

The Belfast Good Friday Agreement, on loan by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) from The National Archives UK, now sits amongst ‘Preparing the Peace’, an art display in Lady Grey’s Study within Hillsborough Castle.

The Agreement, which sits adjacent to a special signed 25th anniversary document by global leaders who attended a special dinner at Hillsborough Castle this week, will be a key highlight of the 25th anniversary politics tours taking place this weekend (Friday April 21 until Sunday April 23).

Read More
Handmade with care: Knitted items bring joy to Neonatal Unit
Most Popular

    Visitors can also see ‘Preparing the Peace’, a collection of preparatory sketches of official portraits of those who attended Peace Talks.

    For more information and to book, visit hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle.

    The Good Friday Agreement goes on display in Hillsborough CastleThe Good Friday Agreement goes on display in Hillsborough Castle
    The Good Friday Agreement goes on display in Hillsborough Castle
    Related topics:GardensNorthern Ireland