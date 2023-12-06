Funding from the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) has supported the development of sports opportunities as well as assisting parents with school uniform costs at Integrated College Glengormley.

Long-term supporter of integrated education, James Hagan, Chair and Founder of Hagan Homes, visited the Ballyclare Road school recently.

Having donated over £1m to the IEF for the growth and development of integrated schools, this visit was an opportunity to see first-hand the impact of his generous support.

James Hagan with Integrated College Glengormley pupils. (Pic: Declan Roughan).

The ‘Integration Through Sport’ programme enabled the college to avail of two rounds of funding towards developing sporting opportunities, as well as providing uniform support for their most disadvantaged pupils through the ‘School Uniform Grant Programme’.

Integrated College Glengormley (ICG), formerly Glengormley High, transformed to integrated status in September 2022.

The school has seen its student body increase from 650 pupils to 1,100 since starting the transformation process.

Ricky Massey, ICG Principal, said: “We’re constantly looking for ways to further embed the ethos of integration within the school.

"Without the support provided by the ‘Integration Through Sport’ programme, we wouldn’t have been able to offer the variety of sporting opportunities to our pupils. We’re extremely thankful this programme has enabled us to weave integration into another important aspect of school life.

“In the current cost of living crisis the ‘School Uniform Grant Programme’ has never been more important. This grant helps schools provide support to pupils whose parents or guardians are struggling financially to meet the rising costs associated with their child attending school.

“We’re thankful to Hagan Homes and the IEF for the support which is enabling us to continue to grow and develop, offering an excellent education to our pupils, on our journey to integration.”

James Hagan added: “I’ve always been an advocate of integrated education. I think it’s wrong so many children are still divided into different schools according to their religious and cultural backgrounds and the impact of that division can have financial and societal implications not just in our immediate future, but for generations to come.

“The IEF is the backbone to making sure opportunities are there in educational settings that bring our children together. It’s the voice and the supporter of the cause and any funding that goes to this drive can only help shape a better society in Northern Ireland. Hagan Homes are honoured to be able to support them on that mission.

“I know our continued support will enable the IEF to continue to support this much needed, vital work and have every confidence they will continue to drive our communities forward.”

The IEF’s Head of Campaign, Paul Caskey OBE, commented: “Hagan Homes’ support has enabled further integration within Integrated College Glengormley through a broader, inclusive sporting programme which reflects the heritage of all the communities attending the school. This is reflective of the school’s hard work to create a fully-inclusive ethos. It’s all about giving pupils an experience they might not otherwise have had.

