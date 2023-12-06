Women threatened with suspected handgun in Newtownabbey
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 9pm on December 5, two masked men approached the rear door of a property of a home in Rogan Manor.
"The pair threatened the female occupants, aged 39 and 17, before leaving on foot in the direction of the Antrim Road.
"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who noticed the two men in the area, or anyone with any other information which may assist police enquiries.
"Please call 101, quoting incident reference number 1835 05/12/23. Information can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”