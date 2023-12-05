Recycling facilities are to be stepped up in Antrim and Newtownabbey during Christmas in a bid to ease road traffic congestion.

A report presented to the council’s Operations Committee on Monday highlighted “extremely high levels of usage at the O’Neill Road Recycling Centre in Newtownabbey during the festive period which impacts on traffic flow in the area”.

In response, an additional temporary waste facility will be put in place at the Valley Leisure Centre car park between December 27 and 29. Additional waste collections will also be available at Crumlin Leisure Centre and Ballyclare’s Six Mile Leisure Centre car parks. The council noted additional provision has reduced queuing times and traffic congestion in the locality of recycling centres previously. It will be made available at a cost of £3,500.

Newpark in Antrim and Craigmore Recycling Centres are expected to be able to “manage additional usage”.

Councillors have also been told while all waste collected at the additional sites will be transferred to a recycling facility, “better recycling rates are achieved when waste is collected at the recycling centres and therefore use of the additional sites will be kept to a minimum”.

Welcoming the initiative, Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue said: “It has been running for the last three to four years. It is very popular.”

Dunsilly DUP Alderman Linda Clarke questioned the ability of Craigmore Recycling Centre in Randalstown to cope without additional facilities. She was advised usage would be monitored.

Glengormley DUP Ald Paula Bradley suggested users of the O’Neill Road site should be asked to produce identification. “We should check where people are coming from. We do not want to move to booking slots to go to a recycling centre. We do not want to see anything like that happen especially at a recycling centre bordering other council areas.

“How can we be sure it is only people from Antrim and Newtownabbey who are using our recycling centres?” She was told there is a “large number of people who are repeat visitors and more recognisable”.

“If staff recognise them, we would not ask for ID,” an officer said. He also spoke of spot checks taking place. “There are still issues with a large number of vans on site causing congestion,” he added.

Meanwhile, councillors have approved a ten per cent increase in the cost of trade waste collection services.

A report to the Operations Committee stated: “Council has not increased the waste charges for local businesses for over four years to assist them during Covid and the challenging economic environment. While businesses have benefited from this council decision, it has meant that our trade waste charges have fallen below those charged in the private sector and other councils.”

This price increase will generate approximately £60,000. An increase in the price of black bins used by householders in Antrim is set to rise by ten per cent from £30 for a 240 litre bin and from £25 for a 180 litre size. The local authority sells approximately 1,200 annually. There will also be a ten per cent increase in bulky waste collections that take more than 15 minutes to complete. These will rise to £26.77.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster proposed accepting the recommendation to increase charges.