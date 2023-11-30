Register
'Something for everyone' as King's Park PS to host Christmas fair

King’s Park Primary in Newtownabbey will be hosting a Christmas fair on Thursday, December 14, with funds raised going to support projects at the King’s Drive school.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
The festive event will run from 6pm until 8pm.

Anyone wishing to attend is advised that there is an entrance fee of £1 for adults and 50p for children.

King's Park PS. (Pic: Google).
Urging the local community to back the effort, Chair of the school’s Parent Support Group, Sarah Cain-McGuiggan, said: “The King’s Park Christmas fair is back and it’s bigger than ever before. There is something for everyone: stalls, Santa’s grotto, pony rides, crafts, a Christmas escape room, a Christmas raffle and much more.

“The funds raised will go towards enhancing King’s Park Primary School’s outdoor play areas as well as purchasing forest school equipment.

“So, why not come along on December 14 and enjoy the festivities and be part of the Christmas community spirit.”

For more information, check out the King's Park Primary School, Newtownabbey Facebook page.

