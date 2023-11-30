King’s Park Primary in Newtownabbey will be hosting a Christmas fair on Thursday, December 14, with funds raised going to support projects at the King’s Drive school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive event will run from 6pm until 8pm.

Anyone wishing to attend is advised that there is an entrance fee of £1 for adults and 50p for children.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Park PS. (Pic: Google).

Urging the local community to back the effort, Chair of the school’s Parent Support Group, Sarah Cain-McGuiggan, said: “The King’s Park Christmas fair is back and it’s bigger than ever before. There is something for everyone: stalls, Santa’s grotto, pony rides, crafts, a Christmas escape room, a Christmas raffle and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The funds raised will go towards enhancing King’s Park Primary School’s outdoor play areas as well as purchasing forest school equipment.

“So, why not come along on December 14 and enjoy the festivities and be part of the Christmas community spirit.”