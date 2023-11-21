The Ulster Bank is set to close its branch in Lurgan, Co Armagh as well as 9 other branches across NI with a loss of 21 jobs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News of the closure, which is expected on March 5 next year, first reached Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart ahead of customers being told of the decision. Many customers have expressed dismay at the decision.

In total, the following branches are impacted: Ballynahinch, Crumlin, Downpatrick, Glengormley, Kings Road, Lisnaskea, Lurgan, Ormeau Road, University Road and Waterside.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Bank branch, Market Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh, is to close in March 2023. In total, the following branches are impacted: Ballynahinch, Crumlin, Downpatrick, Glengormley, Kings Road, Lisnaskea, Lurgan, Ormeau Road, University Road, Waterside.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

“We will be investing over £3m across our branch network in the next two years, following £3.25m of investment in 2023. We will be making no further changes to our branch network until at least 2026.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upper Bann MP Mrs Lockhart has expressed her disappointment at the decision saying: ““Losing the Ulster Bank branch in Lurgan is another hammer blow to the town, and to the community in Lurgan and surrounding area.

"This is just the latest bank to depart our high street, and reflects the move by more and more banks to transit their business online or via mobile banking. This is their response to fewer people using the bank in person, which has been the case in Lurgan for some time.

"This decision does however leave older people in particular feeling vulnerable, as that face to face interaction whilst banking is removed from our town centres. It is vital that alternative means of banking are promoted. Our Post Office network offer a wide range of banking services and this can be an alternative for many. We also need to look at Banking Hubs being provided in more towns that offer that one stop shop for a range of banks.

"In consultation with Ulster Bank I am assured that all staff will be offered alternative employment which will assuage fears of job losses. However my thoughts are with the staff as they come to terms with this announcement, and face change as a consequence of this closure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC, expressed his concern at the growing amount of high street banks closing. He said: “Ulster Bank has made the strategic decision to close its Lurgan branch, marking a significant development in the local banking landscape. I understand the closure is part of a broader restructuring initiative aimed at adapting to evolving customer preferences and technological advancements in banking services as the branch has seen a massive decline in footfall last year. However, I feel the impact on older customers and smaller businesses has not been taken into consideration.

"The impact of this decision on the Lurgan community will be profound. The Ulster Bank branch has been a longstanding fixture, providing essential financial services to residents and local businesses. The shift of banks from high street branches to online platforms can disproportionately affect the elderly population and closing these branches is leaving an older generation in limbo as they struggle with modern day banking.

"It also calls into question the effect this will have on small local businesses who rely on a high street bank for everyday deposits and small change as we see a growing amount of small retails reverting to cash sales only as card/banking charges continue to soar.”

In an email seen by Northern Ireland World the bank said: “Since 2019, we have seen the way in which people living in Lurgan choose to do their banking change. Now 73% of customers are digitally active, and as a result, transactions have reduced by 45% with 37 customers visiting the branch on a regular weekly basis."