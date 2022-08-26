In pictures: GCSE celebrations at North Coast College

Many students achieved 100% A* - C pass rates across a wide range of subjects and qualifications which suit every learning type and allow all children to achieve exam success.

A school spokesperson said: “As a consequence of hard work from both pupils and staff, this September, yet again, North Coast Integrated College is looking forward to welcoming a large number of year 13 students to its well-established and thriving sixth form. Many of these students will be continuing on from year 12 at NCIC and others will transfer. All will be able to look forward to a great range of courses on offer, which can be chosen to suit their individual needs and future career aspirations; all this within the environment of an inclusive and supportive integrated ethos.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together with Coleraine Football Club and Football Management Company to offer the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport. This qualification is perfect for those aspiring to a career in sport or learners who want to progress to higher education courses.”

Mrs Passmore thanked all staff members who worked tirelessly to allow all pupils to reach their full potential: “It is the positive relationships between all staff, pupils and parents which make an important contribution to such success.”

Mrs Passmore, along with all staff at the College would like to congratulate the students once again on their achievements: “We are proud of our students - and the young adults that they have become. They have shown resilience and care for everyone in our community. There are many pathways to success. We as a school community wish everyone well and look forward to their continued success in the future.”

