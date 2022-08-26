In pictures: GCSE success at Coleraine Grammar School

Lots of pupils and parents expressed their sometimes emotional delight when the envelopes were opened at the assembly hall. Overall, 92% of pupils achieved 7A*-C grades in full course GCSEs.

98% of pupils gained A*-C grades in their English and Maths GCSEs. Almost a quarter of year 12 pupils achieved at least 7A* or A grades. Sixteen pupils achieved at least 9A*/A grades. These record-breaking figures for the school reflect the immense hard work and resilience of our pupils and staff throughout the last two years of disrupted learning and teaching.

Three pupils achieved 10 A*s in full course GCSE subjects: Saashi Ghaie, Emma Patterson and Martyna Szatan. “This is a really tremendous achievement and well-deserved,” said a school spokesperson.

Many other pupils achieved excellent grades, some examples are: Hester Hutchinson 8A*s and 2A grades, Jack Embleton 7A*s and 3 As and Sarah Shields, 7A*s, 1A and 1B in full course GCSEs.

Headmaster, Dr D. Carruthers commented: “I am absolutely delighted with these excellent results and wish to congratulate all our Year 12 pupils who have worked so diligently and the staff and parents who supported them. We are very proud of their achievements and look forward to welcoming pupils back to school in September to begin studying A Levels.

“Huge congratulations to all of our Year 12 pupils, the names listed here are just a small sample of the excellent grades achieved across all subject areas.”

