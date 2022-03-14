Enjoying the Playful Museums Week celebration held at Jack Horner Playgroup in Ballycastle

In pictures: Playful Museums Week in Ballycastle

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough’s Council Museums Service has held a series of engaging events to celebrate Playful Museums Week.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:11 pm

Aimed at children aged under five, activities and storytelling were themed around princes, princesses, castles and knights in celebration of HM The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The programme coincided with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week which this year encouraged ‘growing together’.

In Ballycastle, the session with sensory storyteller Vicky McFarland of Tale Time was attended by young pupils from Jack Horner Playgroup who enjoyed a morning of magical fun and imaginative tales together.

Earrach/Spring event for Irish Language Week

1.

Young pupils from Jack Horner Playgroup in Ballycastle pictured with storyteller Vicky McFarland

2.

Enjoying the craft activities during the Playful Museums Week event at Jack Horner Playgroup in Ballycastle

3.

Young friends enjoy the Playful Museums Festival event at Jack Horner Playgroup in Ballycastle

4.

Picking a story at the Jack Horner Playgroup in Ballycastle.

