Irish Language Week Earrach/Spring event

The collaborative programme, which took place during Seacthain Na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week), included talks, musical performances and poetry celebrating both the Irish Language and Ulster Scots.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “It is wonderful to see groups come together to showcase the rich array of culture and tradition within our Borough and celebrate our shared heritage.
“We are in a most privileged position within the Causeway Coast and Glens to have such active and enthusiastic Irish and Ulster Scots groups working together to share with, and learn from, each other.”
Maureen Gaston from Dhún Lathaí Comhaltas, who hosted the session, said: “Dunloy Comhaltas was delighted to be invited to host this event.
“The discussion on Earrach, Spring, traditions and the music, poetry and stories connected with it was an informative and entertaining morning.
“Go raibh maith agat, thank you, to everyone who attened and I hope Dunloy Comhaltas can welcome all back again soon,” she concluded.
