Irish Language Week Earrach/Spring event

The collaborative programme, which took place during Seacthain Na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week), included talks, musical performances and poetry celebrating both the Irish Language and Ulster Scots.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “It is wonderful to see groups come together to showcase the rich array of culture and tradition within our Borough and celebrate our shared heritage.

“We are in a most privileged position within the Causeway Coast and Glens to have such active and enthusiastic Irish and Ulster Scots groups working together to share with, and learn from, each other.”

Maureen Gaston from Dhún Lathaí Comhaltas, who hosted the session, said: “Dunloy Comhaltas was delighted to be invited to host this event.

“The discussion on Earrach, Spring, traditions and the music, poetry and stories connected with it was an informative and entertaining morning.

“Go raibh maith agat, thank you, to everyone who attened and I hope Dunloy Comhaltas can welcome all back again soon,” she concluded.

1. Maureen Gaston from Dun Lathaí CCÉ pictured with Frank Cassidy, Caoimhe Ni Chathail and Johnny Murphy who provided some of the entertainment during the event in Dunloy Photo Sales

2. Dick Glasgow and musicians from the Fuse Centre Happy Mondays group pictured at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Hear Here Earrach/Spring event at St Joseph’s Parish Centre in Dunloy Photo Sales

3. Good Relations Officer Bebhinn McKinley, Gael na Glinntí Irish Language Development Officer Deirdre Goodlad, Ulster Scots writer and broadcaster Liam Logan, Louise Morrow from the Fuse Centre and Maureen Gaston from Dun Lathaí CCÉ pictured at the Hear Here Earrach/Spring event at St Joseph’s Parish Centre in Dunloy Photo Sales

4. Louise Morrow from the Fuse Centre and Gael na Glinntí Irish Language Development Officer Deirdre Goodlad who took part in the event at St Joseph’s Parish Centre in Dunloy Photo Sales