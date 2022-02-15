IN PICTURES: It’s child’s play during Playful Museums Week

Aimed at children aged under 5, activities and storytelling were themed around princes, princesses, castles and knights in celebration of HM The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The programme coincided with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week which this year encouraged ‘growing together’.

Throughout the week, sensory storytelling facilitated by storyteller Vicky McFarland of Tale Time took place across the Borough.

In Ballymoney Town Hall, the session was attended by parents and toddlers with support from Northern Regional College childcare students who partnered with Museums Service.

In Coleraine Town Hall, the session was attended by young pupils from the Irish Society’s Nursery Unit who enjoyed a morning of magical fun and imaginative tales together.

