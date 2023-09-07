In pictures: New students embark on academic journey at South West College

This week South West College (SWC) was thrilled to welcome a fresh wave of aspiring fresher’s as they commenced their first day of College.

The energy on campus was palpable as hundreds of new students embarked on a journey of personal growth, academic exploration, and project-based learning.

Queues formed as students, both new and returning, waited patiently to enter their state-of-the-art campuses, with staff on hand to welcome and assist them as they made their way to class for induction activities.

New students at the SWC Dungannon campus were are eager to embark on their new educational journey and will similarly be studying across a diverse range of pathways including engineering, computing, finance, sport, barbering and more.

Business students Rachel and Fionnuala, were both looking forward to their first day and mentioned their excitement ‘to meet new people’ and ‘explore the amazing campus,’ stating that ‘it will be a wonderful place for studying.’

1 . New students find their feet at SWC Pictured at The South West College Dungannon campus is the Colleges new cohort of Level 2 Barbering students from across the Dungannon region, who were excited to embark on their new educational journey. Photo: South West College

2 . Students find out about college life Pictured at The South West College Dungannon campus is the Colleges new cohort of Professional Chef and Professional Cookery students from across the Dungannon region, who were excited to embark on their new educational journey. Photo: South West College

3 . First day at the Dungannon campus Pictured at The South West College Dungannon campus are new Business students Rachel and Fionnuala, who were both looking forward to their first day. Photo: South West College

4 . New students find out about college life New students embarking on their new academic journey at South West College Omagh campus are from left; Caitlin Kelly studying Business, Ciara McCaffrey studying Hair and Beauty and Erin Cullen studying Childcare. Photo: South West College