Slemish College is celebrating the success of their Sixth Formers, who have achieved an outstanding set of results in their A Level, and equivalent, exams.

Whilst the vast majority of students were successful in obtaining their first choice university degree courses, special mention must be made of the following students: Grace Potter (A* A A) – Veterinary Medicine, Nottingham University; Naomi Pojar (A* A A) – Dentistry, Dundee University; Sam Lamont (A A A Distinction*) – Economics and Accounting, Queen’s University; Tierna Gill (A*A* A) – Primary Education, Stranmillis College; Sarah Donaghy (A* A* A) – History, Queen’s University; Arren Johnston (A A A) – Medical Engineering, Leeds University; Ethan McClintock (A* A A) – English Literature, University of Edinburgh; Andrew Hale (Distinction* A* A) – Business Economics, Queen’s University; Lydia Bell (Distinction* Distinction* Distinction*) – Law, University of Ulster and Caitlyn Loughan (Distinction* Distinction Distinction).

Other Slemish students achieving the top A Level grades, Distinctions and Distinction*s in all their A Level subjects include: Emma Adams; Cailin Aikman; Emma Carey; Rachel Carey; Liam Dalton; Daniel Graham; Brooke Hand; Eva Jennings; Jack Kane; Niall Kearney; Charlie Kelly; Savanna Long; Caitlyn Loughan; Ryelynn Magee; Yarna Martin; Leah McFetridge; Cyan McNeice; Josiah Mulholland; Shea Redmond; Gary Swan; Abigail Waring and Angus Loughridge.

A school spokesperson said: “Whilst these are our top achievers, we are proud of every one of our Year 14 students. There are many more success stories, in addition to those mentioned above. It is a pleasure to see them achieve grades that will take them to their universities of choice, to degree apprenticeships and higher apprenticeships, as well as employment. A number of students are also taking gap years before commencing their university studies.

"At AS level, our Lower Sixth students delivered an extremely strong set of results, which will set them up well for A2 study in Upper Sixth. Special mention must be made of Ben Anderson (A A A B); Calvin Anderson (A B B); Daniel Connolly (A A A A); Roisin Cunningham (A A B C); Lara Hunter (A B Distinction Distinction Distinction); Hannah Leetch (A A A A); Taryn McCloskey (A A A A); Ryan McMaster (A, Distinction Distinction Distinction) and Killian Sandercock (A A A A).”

Principal, Michael Bennett, commented: “I am delighted with the success of our Sixth Form students. Our AS and A2 students have dealt with the challenges that the pandemic brought, and with hard work and dedication, they have achieved outstanding success.

"I want to pay tribute to their parents and teachers, who have supported them in their studies – it really is a team effort. I am of course proud of the results they have achieved, but I am most proud of the exemplary character they demonstrate as they have matured into young adulthood. They are carrying the values of Slemish College alongside robust academic qualifications. This is our aim for all our students. We are immensely proud of our young people.”

Gerry Campbell, Chief Executive of CCEA said: “My congratulations to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who received their results today. These young people are to be praised and admired for the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated throughout their studies."

1 . Education Students from Slemish College receiving their results. Photo: Slemish College

2 . Education Students from Slemish College receiving their results. Photo: Slemish College

3 . Education Students from Slemish College receiving their results. Photo: Slemish College