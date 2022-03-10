Sophia wins Energy Challenge

The competition was organised during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the Royal Academy of Engineering to promote the varied career paths available in manufacturing and engineering.

The winning design was created by Primary 6 pupil Sophia Maguire, and this week the Mayor paid a special visit to the school to present the school with a donation to purchase a 3D printer.

The Energy Innovation Challenge encouraged young people to explore ideas that could improve lives in our community with the chance to win prizes for their school. The winning innovations demonstrated an awareness of the environment and solutions that could benefit lives and wellbeing of people around the world.

Welcoming the initiative, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Young engineers and scientists have an incredibly important role to play in our society and Council is pleased to have this opportunity to highlight the importance of apprenticeships and promote the careers of the future.

“Congratulations to Sophia, her classmates, and all the entrants who rose to the challenge with their innovative solutions to real world problems.

Gillian Gregg, Senior Business Development Manager Northern Ireland, Royal Academy of Engineering said she was delighted to work with partners on the Green Innovation Challenge.

“Through their innovations, all of the applicants demonstrated wonderful commitment to engineering and building a sustainable future for everyone.

“It’s really encouraging to see such creativity as we work together to help build the next generation of engineering skills, essential to meet regional needs.”

Now in its third year, Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week featured a series of dedicated events and promotional activity in February. It aims to illustrate how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy.

