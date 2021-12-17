Kilroot Playgroup’s first Christmas craft fair ‘a superb event’

Carrick’s Kilroot Playgroup has received a funding boost through its first ever Christmas craft fair.

Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:22 pm

The event on Saturday, December 11, was a huge success, attended by current families, past families and other members of the public.

Two VIPs were also at the fair: The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey and Santa Claus.

Featuring local craft stalls offering their various wares, the event raised £960.00 for the playgroup.

Kilroot Playgroup leader Lynn Mahood receiving a cheque for £960.00 from Robert Adams, Lindsay Nelson and Father Christmas.

Lynn Mahood, leader of Kilroot Playgroup, which is based at Eden Community Centre, said: “I would like to thank our Committee for organising this superb event, especially Robert Adams and Lindsay Nelson who devoted an enormous amount of their time in doing so.

“Secondly, I would also like to thank everyone for attending and supporting the event and the playgroup. We all look forward to a similar event next Easter.”

