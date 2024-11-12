Roddensvale principal John Madden has been congratulated by the east Antrim school’s community after being presented with his MBE at Windsor Castle on November 12.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Madden received the accolade in the King’s Birthday Honours list 2024 for services to education and children with special educational needs.

It is the second award he has received following a BEM in the 2018 New Year Honours list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the event in Berkshire, the Ballycastle resident stated he was “deeply humbled and honoured” to receive the MBE.

John Madden MBE pictured at Windsor Castle after being presented with his accolade. (Pic: Roddensvale School).

A spokesperson for The Roddens-based school said: “Huge congratulations to Mr Madden who was at Windsor Castle today (Tuesday) for the investiture of his MBE. Prince William presented the medals at today’s ceremony.”

Commenting in June after his inclusion on the list was announced, Mr Madden said: "It is very much a communal effort at Roddensvale, there is a very strong pastoral dimension, so everyone plays their part in offering an enriching educational experience for some very deserving children and young people.

“We are like one big extended family and we try to look after each other and all get behind our pupils. I am privileged to be the principal of a school where work colleagues and I are united behind a shared vision to deliver quality educational provision for our pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be impossible, for me to single out everyone who has contributed to the success of the school, but I hope they all individually know and appreciate that this award is a shared honour for the entire school community.”