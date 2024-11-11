Charming three-bedroom detached bungalow in County Antrim with fantastic gardens

By Helena McManus
Published 11th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Number 7, Rathmoyle Park West is a charming three-bedroom detached bungalow off the Larne Road, Carrickfergus.

The stylish home comprises a hallway with built-in storage through to a bright and spacious living room, kitchen opening to private back garden, modern bathroom, additional reception/snug (optional of a fourth bedroom), and two bedrooms downstairs. There is an additional large bedroom upstairs running the length of the property.

Externally, the house is complimented by fantastic gardens to the front and south-facing rear, finished in lawn and neatly lined with hedging and shrubbery. It also benefits from an integrated garage, large driveway, eaves storage space, and oil fired central heating.

The property sits in close proximity to a great range of amenities including local shops, schools and supermarkets in addition to the town centre.

It is on the market for offers in the region of £230,000 with Forsythe Residential.

For more information, click here.

The beautiful detached bungalow is in a popular residential location in Carrickfergus.

Living room with feature marble surround fireplace with gas fire inset, and oak flooring.

Dining area with sliding uPVC doors leading to back garden.

Fitted kitchen suite with range of high and low level units including display shelving with contrasting work tops, tiled splash back, stainless steel sink unit with draining bay and mixer tap, electric hob and oven.

