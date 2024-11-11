The stylish home comprises a hallway with built-in storage through to a bright and spacious living room, kitchen opening to private back garden, modern bathroom, additional reception/snug (optional of a fourth bedroom), and two bedrooms downstairs. There is an additional large bedroom upstairs running the length of the property.

Externally, the house is complimented by fantastic gardens to the front and south-facing rear, finished in lawn and neatly lined with hedging and shrubbery. It also benefits from an integrated garage, large driveway, eaves storage space, and oil fired central heating.

The property sits in close proximity to a great range of amenities including local shops, schools and supermarkets in addition to the town centre.

It is on the market for offers in the region of £230,000 with Forsythe Residential.

