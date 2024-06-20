Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The principal at Abbey Community College in Newtownabbey has thanked her family and colleagues following her inclusion on this year’s Birthday Honours list.

Mrs Maria Quinn, who has been principal of the Bridge Road school since it opened almost a decade ago, received the MBE for services to education.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mrs Quinn explained: “It is a great privilege to have been awarded an MBE and I am honoured and proud to accept it on behalf of myself and the staff, students, and families that I have worked alongside over many years, most recently at Abbey Community College.

Maria Quinn MBE. (Pic: Contributed).

“As my career of over 36 years’ service to young people and families comes to a close, I reflect on my journey in education with great pride and satisfaction. It has been a huge privilege to have been both a teacher and school leader and in most recent years being able to make decisions and lever opportunities that have empowered my students for the future.”

The Jordanstown resident added: "I received a letter around a month ago that I had been nominated for the MBE and I had to keep it quiet. I am absolutely thrilled to have received this prestigious recognition.

"After graduating I got my first job in South West London. I had intended staying for a year, but ended up working in England for 15 years.

"I returned home in January 2003 and got a Vice Principal position at Drumragh Integrated College in my native Omagh.

"I then took up the Vice Principal post at Hazelwood Integrated College in 2007, before being appointed Principal designate for the new Abbey Community College in June 2014, taking on this role when the school officially opened in September 2015.

"There are now over 300 more pupils at the school since the amalgamation and along with the exciting plans for the new build in the Three Mile Water area, the future of the school is very bright.