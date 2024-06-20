Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A singer from Ballyclare, who has performed across Northern Ireland and further afield, has branded her inclusion on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list as a “very pleasant surprise.”

Sheelagh Greer is to receive the BEM in recognition for her services to music in Northern Ireland.

Sheelagh, who has had a passion for music from an early age, has been involved with numerous choirs and orchestras throughout her career.

Speaking to this newspaper, she explained: “It came as a huge, but very pleasant surprise to receive the news of my BEM honour.

Sheelagh Greer BEM. (Pic: Contributed).

"I’m absolutely thrilled to bits and feeling very happy to know the music I love is being enjoyed by others. It’s humbling to see it marked in this way and how poignant the first concert I’ll be involved with since the news is being held in Hillsborough Castle with The Clare Chorale (June 21).

"I’ve always had a passion for music, weaned early through my grandmother who was always singing and then through my father who sang for many years with Ballyclare Male Choir.

"As it happens, in recent months, I’ve been appointed as their Conductor after having been their Accompanist for over 10 years.

“I started to learn piano at the age of seven and found an easy flair with it. I then became interested in singing at Ballyclare High and was fortunate enough to receive singing tuition from the late Irene Sanford whose wealth of experience opened up a new area of contacts within the music world.

"My solo singing has been a major area of my career, being very busy around the province and further afield too."

Sheelagh added: "I began accompanying choirs and various soloists at a young age and seemed to make notable connections with people around the province while still in my early 20s and became busy very quickly.

"Choral work became a great interest. I started training my local church choir and then in 2003, established The Clare Chorale, formerly a choir of past pupils from Ballyclare High. The school has remained a large connection for me in so many ways – as a past pupil, now singing tutor, and it is also the base for both the male voice and mixed choir at evening practices.

"I’m one of those fortunate people who makes their love their living – and I can certainly lay claim to that. I thoroughly enjoy all aspects of my music life from solo singing, accompanying, conducting and teaching and I play the organ in my local church.

"I work hard to try to communicate that joy to all those who make music with me, either as a beginner or a more advanced performer or choir member.

"This award must undoubtedly be shared by us all as it is in the sharing of music that the joy is found.”

Following news of Sheelagh’s award, plaudits have been paid to her on social media.

A spokesperson for Ballyclare High said: “We deeply value and appreciate the support, teaching, and encouragement you have given to our school community over the years. We’re thrilled to see you receive this prestigious recognition.”