A Glengormley woman has detailed her baby son’s health battles since being born last December as she hails the nursing staff at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for the treatment her infant has received.

Ursula Fuller’s son Tommy was born in December and due to a number of health conditions, he has spent a third of his young life in hospital.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Ursula said: “Tommy was born on December 6 and everything was fine during the pregancy and labour. He was born at full-term and we had no idea there were going to be any health issues.

"He was a little jaundice, but this went away. At home he wouldn’t sleep and was crying a lot and vomiting. His breathing was also strange.

Ursula Fuller with baby Tommy. (Pic: Contributed).

"When he was seven-weeks-old I took him to the doctor and they listened to his heart and said that there was an irregular beat. They also weren’t happy with his colour as he was grey.

"He was sent to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and ended up being in for over a month.

"Following tests they have found that Tommy has bent airwaves which he requires oxygen for. He is fed through a drip feed tube through his nose called an NG. He has a leaky heart valve and a hole in his heart and he also has two lung abnormalities. When he feeds on milk, the milk goes into his lungs. He has been treated for pneumonia and his stomach is the wrong way round, so doesn't digest food properly. He has feeding difficulties due to the breathing.

"He was in hosptial for another six weeks from the end of April and through May after I took him to get his eyes examined. His eyes were fine, but his lips were blue and he was admitted to hospital again as his oxygen levels weren’t where they should be.

Tommy is now being fed through a tube, requires oxygen and antibiotics multiple times a week, but is back home in Glengormley.

Ursula added: “We’re so glad to have him home. My family, Tommy’s dad and the grandparents have all been really supportive. I have suffered with anxiety and depression and this last six months has been very worrying. I have lost a lot of hair and weight through the stress. I was finding it so hard.

"The medical staff at the Allen Ward at the Royal have been incredible and I can’t thank them enough. The NHS gets a lot of negative feedback, but they have been amazing for me and Tommy. Hopefully the more he grows, the better he will become.

"He is very vulnerable at present and I shield him from other children. I don’t drive, but I wouldn’t take him on public transport as there’s such a high risk that he could catch something and be seriously ill.