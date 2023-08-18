Lagan Valley Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood is planning too bring forward a Private Member’s Bill to reform and improve schools’ careers advice when the Assembly returns, with the aim of providing specialised advice for all.

Ms Eastwood said the quality of careers advice primary and secondary students receive can be a lottery, with too much expected of teachers.

“Again and again I am hearing from students and teachers careers advice in Northern Ireland is not fulfilling its purpose and students are left without a clear awareness of what is available to them,” she said.

“Organisations in all sectors have also been telling me they believe many students do not emerge from school or further and higher education with basic career readiness skills.

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood is to bring forward a Bill to improve schools' careers advice when the Assembly returns. Pic credit: Alliance Party

“That’s why when the Assembly returns I will bring forward a Private Member’s Bill to ensure consistent, independent and specialised advice is available to all primary and secondary students in Northern Ireland.

“I appreciate the Department for Economy commissioned a review of careers support for young people and adults last year and they are progressing with things such as an online careers hub and making more training available to teachers. However, a more fundamental overhaul is required.

“We owe it to our young people to make sure they are given all the information they need to make as informed a choice as possible about their futures.