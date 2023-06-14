Lagan Valley MLA 'disappointed' as school sports funding is cut and calls for reinstatement of the Assembly

Lagan Valley MLA and Alliance Sports spokesperson David Honeyford has said the withdrawal of funding for a sports coaching programme for primary schools is yet another consequence of the lack of an Executive.

My Honeyford was speaking after it was revealed the Sport Programme, jointly run by the IFA and GAA, would no longer be funded by the Department of Education. It operated in more than 200 schools across Northern Ireland, providing lessons in physical activity for pupils.

“The Sports Programme is aimed at raising the confidence, resilience, self-esteem and motivation of pupils, and helped achieve that for many,” said Mr Honeyford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the era of post-Covid recovery, these issues are even more important for our young people.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford disappointed that sports funding for schools has been cut

"It is therefore deeply disappointing this programme has lost its funding from the Department, especially when recent reports have highlighted serious concerns around the health and levels of physical activity among children and young people in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Honeyford went on to say: “I have previously written to the Department to urge it to continue funding this programme and I ask the Permanent Secretary to reconsider his move to withdraw it.

"It breaches every principle of the outcome-based approach envisaged in recent Programmes for Government and goes against the basic premise that prevention is better than the cure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is yet another consequence of the lack of an Executive, with short-sighted and short-term decisions being taken.