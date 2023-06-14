Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Lagan Valley MLA 'disappointed' as school sports funding is cut and calls for reinstatement of the Assembly

Lagan Valley MLA and Alliance Sports spokesperson David Honeyford has said the withdrawal of funding for a sports coaching programme for primary schools is yet another consequence of the lack of an Executive.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

My Honeyford was speaking after it was revealed the Sport Programme, jointly run by the IFA and GAA, would no longer be funded by the Department of Education. It operated in more than 200 schools across Northern Ireland, providing lessons in physical activity for pupils.

“The Sports Programme is aimed at raising the confidence, resilience, self-esteem and motivation of pupils, and helped achieve that for many,” said Mr Honeyford.

“In the era of post-Covid recovery, these issues are even more important for our young people.

Most Popular
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford disappointed that sports funding for schools has been cutLagan Valley MLA David Honeyford disappointed that sports funding for schools has been cut
Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford disappointed that sports funding for schools has been cut

"It is therefore deeply disappointing this programme has lost its funding from the Department, especially when recent reports have highlighted serious concerns around the health and levels of physical activity among children and young people in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Honeyford went on to say: “I have previously written to the Department to urge it to continue funding this programme and I ask the Permanent Secretary to reconsider his move to withdraw it.

"It breaches every principle of the outcome-based approach envisaged in recent Programmes for Government and goes against the basic premise that prevention is better than the cure.

Read More
Don’t miss out on a visit to the popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market this ...

“This is yet another consequence of the lack of an Executive, with short-sighted and short-term decisions being taken.

"I call again on those blocking restoration of devolution to look at the damage their stance is causing.”

Related topics:Department of EducationNorthern Ireland