Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan ‘honoured’ to be appointed as Education Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking after visiting Rathmore Grammar School, the Minister said: “Education is the cornerstone of our society. I am honoured to be appointed as Education Minister and look forward to working with school leaders, teachers, support staff and those who serve on Boards of Governors to improve every aspect of the education of our children and young people.

"We have some of the top ranked primary, post-primary and grammar schools throughout the United Kingdom and today’s visit to Rathmore Grammar School has demonstrated this first hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I will not be found wanting in my determination to build on this fully deserved and rightly established reputation.”

Minister of Education Paul Givan meeting students and Principal Dr Arthur Donnelly at Rathmore Grammar School during his first official visit. Pic credit: Department of Education

The Minister also visited Glenwood Primary School where he heard about plans for major capital works at the school.

He continued: “I have ambitious plans to invest in our schools’ estate and I have put the provision of first class modern facilities in which children can learn, at the top of my agenda.

"I intend to make the strongest possible case to my Executive Colleagues for much needed additional capital funding to permit projects such as this much needed work at Glenwood Primary School to proceed to construction as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Department’s vision for all children is that they are happy, learning and succeeding.