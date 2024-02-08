Register
Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan ‘honoured’ to be appointed as Education Minister

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has pledged to build on Northern Ireland’s reputation for providing a high quality, innovative and inclusive world class education system.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:47 GMT
Speaking after visiting Rathmore Grammar School, the Minister said: “Education is the cornerstone of our society. I am honoured to be appointed as Education Minister and look forward to working with school leaders, teachers, support staff and those who serve on Boards of Governors to improve every aspect of the education of our children and young people.

"We have some of the top ranked primary, post-primary and grammar schools throughout the United Kingdom and today’s visit to Rathmore Grammar School has demonstrated this first hand.

"I will not be found wanting in my determination to build on this fully deserved and rightly established reputation.”

Minister of Education Paul Givan meeting students and Principal Dr Arthur Donnelly at Rathmore Grammar School during his first official visit. Pic credit: Department of EducationMinister of Education Paul Givan meeting students and Principal Dr Arthur Donnelly at Rathmore Grammar School during his first official visit. Pic credit: Department of Education
Minister of Education Paul Givan meeting students and Principal Dr Arthur Donnelly at Rathmore Grammar School during his first official visit. Pic credit: Department of Education

The Minister also visited Glenwood Primary School where he heard about plans for major capital works at the school.

He continued: “I have ambitious plans to invest in our schools’ estate and I have put the provision of first class modern facilities in which children can learn, at the top of my agenda.

"I intend to make the strongest possible case to my Executive Colleagues for much needed additional capital funding to permit projects such as this much needed work at Glenwood Primary School to proceed to construction as soon as possible.

“The Department’s vision for all children is that they are happy, learning and succeeding.

"For my part, I will build on our education offering to ensure that children of all backgrounds and abilities are provided with every opportunity to make that vision a reality.”

