Largymore Primary Principal launches summer book project, leaving books for children in parks throughout Lisburn

The principal of a Lisburn primary school has taken inspiration from a recent trip to Australia to launch a summer book project in the city.

Gillian Dunlop, Principal of Largymore Primary School, was visiting family in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales when she came across a scheme that left books in public areas to be discovered by local children.

As a passionate believer in the importance of books for young people, Gillian decided to start a similar scheme in Lisburn, and it has already proved to be a huge success.

"We were moving house and my child had lots of books from he was young,” Gillian explained.

"I am a teacher and of course I buy my kid lots of books.

"We got together hundreds of books and another teacher at school helped me to put them in ziplock bags and we left them on benches and in parks throughout Lisburn.

"An author has contacted me and wants to give us a box of books and a child next door to me has had a summer clear out and donated another box of books as well.”

The idea behind the project is that children will find the book, take it home, read it, and then put it back in the bag and leave it somewhere for another child to find and enjoy.

Largymore Primary Principal launches 'Find A Book' club in Lisburn. Pic credit: Gillian Dunlop

"It is amazing how many children don’t have books in their homes,” Gillian continued.

"There’s no replacement for hard copy books.

"We have books right from babies and toddlers up to teenagers. There is something for everyone.

"I hope we don’t have any vandals but everyone took to it like it was a lovely thing to do.

Children across Lisburn can enjoy a book this summer thanks to a new Find a Book scheme launched by Largymore Primary Principal Gillian Dunlop. Pic credit: Gillian Dunlop

"As a teacher I just love to see children reading.”

Gillian has also set up a Facebook page for children to share where they are putting the books for others to find.

And people who would like to donate books can also contact the page as Gillian is hoping this will quickly become an annual summer project.