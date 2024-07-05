Lisburn teenager is selected to represent Northern Ireland at a special dance festival in LA next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager from Lisburn is warming up to represent Northern Ireland as part of the Elite NI dance team in LA next year.

Lexi Soloman, 17, is a student of Performing Arts Dance at SERC in Bangor, as well as at Active Dansa in Lisburn, and dance has been a passion for her since she was 10 years old.

Lexi will be part of the team of dancers from across Northern Ireland who have been invited to perform at Dance Excellence, an international festival for young dancers bringing together the finest dancers and studios from all over the world.

Each year there are around 31 countries and four continents that are represented.

Lisburn teenager Lexi is excited to be joining Elite Team NI at a dance festival in LA next year. Pic credit: Contributed by Naomi Soloman

Dancers will take masterclasses from top industry master teachers and choreographers in the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Dancers and studios will also have opportunities to showcase their routines at DEX showcases, and also in Universal Studios, Hollywood on the famous Citywalk Stage.

"What I love most about dance is, it’s a great way to express myself and how I’m feeling, as well as this it’s like a family," said Lexi.

"I’m so happy I was selected it’s such an amazing opportunity I’m so excited to meet new dancers from around the world as well as learning from top industry professionals, as I’m considering a career in dance I’m looking forward to really improving my dance further.”

Dancers from across NI will take part in the dance festival in LA next year. Pic credit: Elite Team NI

Auditions were held in May 2024 and students from dance studios all over Northern Ireland were invited to attend.

The team of 18 dancers were then selected and will start their training in July 2024 with the creative team of Annika Drennan and Clare Montgomery.

Clare Montgomery (Project Leader from Ajendance N.I.) said: “I am super excited to be taking the first ever Elite Team to L.A.

Lisburn dancer Lexi is a student at SERC and Active Dansa. Pic credit: Contributed by Naomi Soloman

"These dancers are going to showcase the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.

“The amount of training these young dancers are going to experience will be on another level and I’m so delighted that I get to share these memories with them.”

Lexi is looking for local people and businesses to help with sponsorship to enable her to attend this once in a lifetime event.