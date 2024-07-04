Hillsborough Castle launches American History Tour celebrating the enduring connections between the USA, UK, and Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic Royal Palaces is launching an American History Tour at Hillsborough Castle & Gardens to celebrate the enduring connections between the United States, UK and Ireland ahead of the 250th anniversary of American Independence in 2026.

Made possible through the generous support of the U.S. Embassy London Grants Program, the American History Tour will guide visitors around the castle, following in the footsteps of many American presidents, politicians and peacemakers through the rooms where history happened.

Since American revolutionary and Founding Father of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, visited over 250 years ago, Hillsborough Castle has welcomed the likes of President Eisenhower, Eleanor Roosevelt, President George W. Bush, President and Secretary Clinton, and Senator George Mitchell, to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although seemingly cordial, the infamous weeklong meeting between Benjamin Franklin and Wills Hill, 1st Marquess of Downshire, Secretary of State for the Colonies and hereditary owner of Hillsborough Castle, would be their last.

US Consul General James Applegate visited Hillsborough Castle along with representatives from Historic Royal Palaces, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland to launch the new American History Tour. Pic credit: Historic Royal Palaces

This ‘Hillsborough Conference’ was the first US-UK political summit to take place inside the castle and Hillsborough has continued to be a convening house for quiet diplomacy ever since.

To mark the occasion of the American History Tour’s launch, U.S. Consul General James Applegate, met with Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle & Gardens, as well as Ellvena Graham, Chair of Tourism Northern Ireland, and Aubrey Irwin from Tourism Ireland.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle & Gardens, said: “Hillsborough Castle is a place where history has been made and where the future continues to be shaped. Meetings, conversations and decisions made within our walls have shaped the destinies and identities of both the US and Ireland for centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This American History Tour begins to uncover our deep connections with the USA as we look ahead to the 250th anniversary of American Independence in 2026.”

US Consul General James Applegate said: “Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is steeped in history, having played a pivotal role in some of the most important chapters of the region’s past.

"Through this exciting project, local and international visitors will not only experience one of the most majestic stately homes on these islands - they will also better understand our deep, shared history. I am grateful to the staff of Historic Royal Palaces for bringing this important story to life.”

Ellvena Graham, Chair of Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland’s role in the years leading up to the American Revolution are comparatively little known and this tour will play an important role in sharing these stories with both local and international visitors.

"We look forward to seeing what more there is to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement for Northern Ireland, added: “Congratulations to Hillsborough Castle on the launch of its new American History Tour.

"Compelling things to see and do give overseas visitors more reasons to holiday here.

"This new tour offers a special experience to visitors, shining a light on the Irish famine and the role it played in mass emigration – and the way Irish heritage and ancestry has helped shape the American identity ever since.