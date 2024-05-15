Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historian, writer and broadcaster has become the latest local figure to share their views on proposals to integrate Larne High School.

Dr David Hume was speaking as the school continues to run a formal ballot on the plans throughout May, following a series of parental information sessions at the end of April.

Kenny Bruce, fashion designer Geraldine Connon, and Larne FC's Niall Curneen have also previously recorded their own messages of support over the proposals.

A well known figure in the Ulster Scots community, Dr Hume is a also a past pupil of the school, then known as Greenland Secondary. In a video posted on the school’s Facebook page, he recalled: "I remember all the excitement of the name change when we were there. But my great love of history was nurtured at Larne High and I just wanted to come and bring a wee bit of historical perspective, because just as change can be exciting, it can also cause concern, it can frighten people and it can be seen to threaten people as well.

A formal parental ballot on integration proposals at Larne High School has begun. Photo: Google

"From a historical point of view, I want to say that when Northern Ireland was created in 1921, the first Minister of Education was Lord Londonderry [who] wanted to have an integrated education system. Unfortunately, he didn't get his way. Had he got his way and everybody being educated together, I think we might have had a very different society today. But such is history - there's nothing new or alien about this idea of integrated education."

Meanwhile, the school’s principal Dr Stephen Reid has urged parents to "use their vote" - whatever their view of integration.

"It is only the outcome of the ballot that may actually transform the school," he added.

The legislative basis for parental ballots is defined in the Education Reform (Northern Ireland) Order 1989.

The process currently allows only for parents of pupils registered at the school to have the right to vote.